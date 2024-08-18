Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Reduces Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,876 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,558 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises about 1.4% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $27,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Torray Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 58,708 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,312,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 26,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,624,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 57,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 224,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HTLF Bank bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Daiwa America raised Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.00.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.6 %

HON stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $198.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,811,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,931,357. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $220.79. The stock has a market cap of $129.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $209.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.39.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.06%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.