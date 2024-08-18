Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Position Lowered by Peddock Capital Advisors LLC

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 2.5% of Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 403.2% during the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 264.9% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Stock Performance

Chevron stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $147.27. 6,874,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,867,067. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $153.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $269.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $139.62 and a one year high of $171.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.82.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

