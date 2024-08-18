Chevron Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.63 (NYSE:CVX)

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 1.63 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th.

Chevron has raised its dividend by an average of 5.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 37 consecutive years. Chevron has a dividend payout ratio of 46.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Chevron to earn $14.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.0%.

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $147.27 on Friday. Chevron has a 12-month low of $139.62 and a 12-month high of $171.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 477 shares in the company, valued at $76,429.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. HSBC raised their target price on Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.82.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

