Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the July 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine in a research report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

CVR stock traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.19. The company had a trading volume of 7,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,397. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 52 week low of $13.81 and a 52 week high of $19.94.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment engages in the manufacture and sale of automatic rivet setting machines, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

