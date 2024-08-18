Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Upgraded by Wedbush to “Outperform”

Wedbush upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $58.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $54.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.70 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.60 to $67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $62.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $62.36.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $52.47 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $35.37 and a 52 week high of $69.26. The stock has a market cap of $72.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.82, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.49.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $12.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,591,844. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

