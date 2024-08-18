Christian Dior (OTCMKTS:CHDRY) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $195.96

Christian Dior SE (OTCMKTS:CHDRY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $195.96 and traded as low as $163.57. Christian Dior shares last traded at $163.75, with a volume of 317 shares changing hands.
Christian Dior Trading Down 6.2 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $177.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.65.
About Christian Dior
Christian Dior SE, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and retail of fashion and leather goods, wines and spirits, perfumes and cosmetics, and watches and jewelry worldwide. The company offers its fashion and leather goods under the Louis Vuitton, Fendi, Celine, Loewe, Givenchy, Kenzo, Berluti, Pucci, Loro Piana, Rimowa, and Off-White brand names; and wines and spirits under the Hennessy, Moët & Chandon, Dom Pérignon, Veuve Clicquot, Krug, Château d'Yquem, Belvedere, Glenmorangie, Newton Vineyards, Bodega Numanthia, Château d'Esclans, Armand de Brignac, and Joseph Phelps brands.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Christian Dior
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- This Small Cap Wealth Management Stock Could Provide Big Returns
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
Receive News & Ratings for Christian Dior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Christian Dior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.