Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,410,000 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the July 15th total of 4,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE:CIEN traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,236,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,744,554. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.73, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.64 and its 200 day moving average is $49.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Ciena has a fifty-two week low of $39.94 and a fifty-two week high of $63.24.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $910.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.80 million. Ciena had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ciena will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $199,926.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 372,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,881,601.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $199,926.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,881,601.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $170,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 212,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,368,269.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,378 shares of company stock valued at $501,724 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Ciena by 1,171.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,854 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 41,326 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Ciena in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $661,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 949,476 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $42,736,000 after acquiring an additional 18,860 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 225,172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,135,000 after purchasing an additional 90,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,476,000. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CIEN. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Ciena from $52.50 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ciena from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $59.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

