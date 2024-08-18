Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Short Interest Update

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the July 15th total of 16,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CVEO. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Civeo in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Civeo

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Civeo

In related news, SVP Allan Schoening sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,015. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVEO. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Civeo by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 761,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,978,000 after purchasing an additional 7,339 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Civeo by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 450,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,285,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Civeo by 10.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 439,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,950,000 after acquiring an additional 39,987 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Civeo by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 358,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,183,000 after acquiring an additional 42,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Civeo by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 254,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,355,000 after acquiring an additional 46,633 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Civeo Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVEO opened at $27.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.86 million, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 2.07. Civeo has a fifty-two week low of $17.98 and a fifty-two week high of $28.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.35. Civeo had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $188.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Civeo will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Civeo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Civeo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.39%.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile assets, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide short to medium-term accommodation needs.

Featured Articles

