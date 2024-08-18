Claude J.S. Schimper Sells 4,500 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Stock

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.31, for a total value of C$55,395.00.

Claude J.S. Schimper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 21st, Claude J.S. Schimper sold 7,000 shares of Kinross Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.09, for a total value of C$77,630.00.

K stock traded up C$0.31 on Friday, reaching C$12.56. The company had a trading volume of 3,410,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,271,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.89, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$11.58 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.66. The company has a market cap of C$15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.23. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1 year low of C$5.91 and a 1 year high of C$13.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from Kinross Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.91%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on K. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.75 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Cormark upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Eight Capital raised their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.33.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

