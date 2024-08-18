Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the quarter. Global-E Online makes up about 0.6% of Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global-E Online were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Global-E Online by 344.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 37,821 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global-E Online in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,816,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global-E Online by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,224,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,037,000 after purchasing an additional 217,415 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global-E Online during the 4th quarter worth about $25,071,000. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC lifted its stake in Global-E Online by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 992,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,346,000 after buying an additional 429,367 shares in the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on GLBE. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Global-E Online from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Global-E Online in a research note on Monday, July 1st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Global-E Online from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Global-E Online from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.82.

Global-E Online Trading Up 7.1 %

GLBE stock traded up $2.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.56. 1,335,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,180,071. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.70 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.08. Global-E Online Ltd. has a 1 year low of $27.30 and a 1 year high of $42.88.

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Global-E Online had a negative net margin of 20.52% and a negative return on equity of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Global-E Online Ltd. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

About Global-E Online

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

