Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC Has $356,000 Stock Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Roku by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in Roku by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 19,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roku by 43.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROKU stock traded down $0.69 on Friday, reaching $58.58. 1,968,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,911,259. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.01 and a 200-day moving average of $62.64. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 1.96. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $48.33 and a one year high of $108.84.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.21. Roku had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $968.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.76) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 12,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total transaction of $673,973.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,108,998.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 12,124 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total transaction of $673,973.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,108,998.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 3,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $189,652.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,683,435.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,075 shares of company stock worth $1,556,005 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ROKU shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of Roku from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on Roku from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Roku from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.71.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

