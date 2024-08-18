Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,885 shares during the quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fastly were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastly in the 1st quarter worth about $13,724,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,586,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,443,000 after purchasing an additional 998,749 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fastly by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,581,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,152,000 after acquiring an additional 657,334 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Fastly by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 960,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,453,000 after acquiring an additional 466,560 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fastly during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,014,000. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSLY traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.45. 7,804,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,951,608. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Fastly, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.52 and a 12-month high of $25.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $881.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.13.

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $132.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.62 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 15.82% and a negative net margin of 25.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. Analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FSLY. Raymond James dropped their target price on Fastly from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Fastly from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Fastly from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler cut Fastly from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Fastly from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.93.

In related news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 7,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $65,849.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 586,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,180,743.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fastly news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 7,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $65,849.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 586,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,180,743.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 12,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $108,493.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,729,018 shares in the company, valued at $15,422,840.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,737 shares of company stock worth $297,450 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

