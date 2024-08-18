Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 85,100 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the July 15th total of 103,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Clean Energy Technologies Stock Up 21.9 %

CETY traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.07. The stock had a trading volume of 34,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,783. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 0.37. Clean Energy Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $2.39.

Get Clean Energy Technologies alerts:

Clean Energy Technologies (NASDAQ:CETY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.51 million during the quarter. Clean Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 43.74% and a negative return on equity of 112.23%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clean Energy Technologies

About Clean Energy Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Clean Energy Technologies stock. Lwmg LLC acquired a new position in Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CETY Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,405,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,856,000. Clean Energy Technologies comprises approximately 0.4% of Lwmg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Lwmg LLC owned about 3.27% of Clean Energy Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc designs, produces, and markets clean energy products and integrated solutions that focuses on energy efficiency and renewable energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Clean Energy HRS and CETY Europe, CETY Renewables Waste to Energy Solutions, engineering and Manufacturing Business, and CETY HK.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.