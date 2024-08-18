Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Short Interest Up 16.7% in July

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the July 15th total of 16,800 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Clene stock. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Free Report) by 131.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,000 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group owned approximately 0.21% of Clene worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 23.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLNN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Clene in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Clene in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Clene from $7.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

CLNN stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $5.15. The company had a trading volume of 60,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,712. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.91 and its 200 day moving average is $7.26. The company has a market cap of $33.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Clene has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $15.57.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. Clene had a negative return on equity of 315.97% and a negative net margin of 6,890.50%. On average, research analysts forecast that Clene will post -5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug candidate is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a completed Phase 2 platform trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CNM-Au8 in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

