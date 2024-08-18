CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) Short Interest Update

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decrease of 11.4% from the July 15th total of 7,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

CLPS Incorporation Stock Performance

Shares of CLPS stock remained flat at $0.79 during trading hours on Friday. 12,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,593. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.95. CLPS Incorporation has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $1.33.

Get CLPS Incorporation alerts:

About CLPS Incorporation

(Get Free Report)

See Also

CLPS Incorporation provides information technology (IT), consulting, and solutions to institutions operating in banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management.

Receive News & Ratings for CLPS Incorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLPS Incorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.