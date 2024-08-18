CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) Short Interest Update

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decrease of 11.4% from the July 15th total of 7,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
CLPS Incorporation Stock Performance
Shares of CLPS stock remained flat at $0.79 during trading hours on Friday. 12,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,593. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.95. CLPS Incorporation has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $1.33.
About CLPS Incorporation
