Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF) Short Interest Up 20.2% in July

Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 95,800 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the July 15th total of 79,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 59.9 days.
Cogeco Price Performance
Shares of CGECF opened at $38.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.07 and a 200-day moving average of $39.39. Cogeco has a one year low of $33.35 and a one year high of $45.88.
Cogeco Company Profile
