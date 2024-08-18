Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF) Short Interest Up 20.2% in July

Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 95,800 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the July 15th total of 79,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 59.9 days.

Cogeco Price Performance

Shares of CGECF opened at $38.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.07 and a 200-day moving average of $39.39. Cogeco has a one year low of $33.35 and a one year high of $45.88.

Cogeco Company Profile

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. It provides a range of Internet, video, and phone services through advanced fibre optic and two-way telecommunications distribution networks primarily to residential customers, as well as business services under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Breezeline brand in the United States.

