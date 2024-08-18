Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Revolve Wealth Partners LLC

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,972 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $731,843,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,067,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,698,096,000 after buying an additional 8,933,912 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $286,370,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4,162.6% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,016,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth about $130,622,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $1,636,988.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,929.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,533 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,085,952.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,868.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $1,636,988.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,929.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,177 shares of company stock worth $4,245,835 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CL traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $101.99. 3,172,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,407,037. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.06. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.62 and a one year high of $104.15.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 470.19% and a net margin of 14.21%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on CL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.11.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

