Comparing Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) & SRIVARU (NASDAQ:SVMH)

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) and SRIVARU (NASDAQ:SVMH) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Subaru and SRIVARU, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Subaru 0 0 0 0 N/A SRIVARU 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Valuation and Earnings

Subaru has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SRIVARU has a beta of -0.98, indicating that its share price is 198% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Subaru and SRIVARU’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Subaru $32.58 billion 0.42 $2.67 billion $1.76 5.18 SRIVARU $42,538.00 85.29 -$11.43 million N/A N/A

Subaru has higher revenue and earnings than SRIVARU.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Subaru shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.7% of SRIVARU shares are held by institutional investors. 23.2% of SRIVARU shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Subaru and SRIVARU’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Subaru 8.16% 16.52% 8.87% SRIVARU N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Subaru beats SRIVARU on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Subaru



Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aerospace, and Others. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, aircrafts, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties. It is also involved in the shipping, land freight, and warehousing of vehicles; leasing and rental of vehicles; credit and financing of vehicles; inspection, service, and maintenance of aircrafts; and IT system development and operation services. The company was formerly known as Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd. and changed its name to Subaru Corporation in April 2017. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About SRIVARU



Mobiv Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Mobiv Acquisition Corp is based in Newark, Delaware.

