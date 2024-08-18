Comparing Tectonic Therapeutic (TECX) and The Competition

Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX – Get Free Report) is one of 282 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Tectonic Therapeutic to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.6% of Tectonic Therapeutic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.8% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of Tectonic Therapeutic shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Tectonic Therapeutic alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Tectonic Therapeutic and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tectonic Therapeutic 0 0 3 1 3.25 Tectonic Therapeutic Competitors 1533 4512 11756 211 2.59

Earnings & Valuation

Tectonic Therapeutic currently has a consensus price target of $62.50, indicating a potential upside of 267.22%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 75.11%. Given Tectonic Therapeutic’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Tectonic Therapeutic is more favorable than its rivals.

This table compares Tectonic Therapeutic and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tectonic Therapeutic N/A $12.16 million 24.67 Tectonic Therapeutic Competitors $546.42 million -$33.02 million -24.46

Tectonic Therapeutic’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Tectonic Therapeutic. Tectonic Therapeutic is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Tectonic Therapeutic and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tectonic Therapeutic N/A -50.52% -47.13% Tectonic Therapeutic Competitors -2,867.99% -206.87% -45.78%

Volatility & Risk

Tectonic Therapeutic has a beta of 2.63, suggesting that its share price is 163% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tectonic Therapeutic’s rivals have a beta of 1.05, suggesting that their average share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tectonic Therapeutic beats its rivals on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Tectonic Therapeutic

(Get Free Report)

Avrobio, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It develops step-change cell and gene therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare disease. The company operates primarily in the United States and Canada. Avrobio, Inc. is based in MA, United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Tectonic Therapeutic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tectonic Therapeutic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.