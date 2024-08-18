Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQW) Short Interest Up 17.2% in July

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 84,400 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the July 15th total of 72,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Compass Digital Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDAQW remained flat at $0.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average is $0.07. Compass Digital Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.43.

Get Compass Digital Acquisition alerts:

Compass Digital Acquisition Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies in the technology sectors, including the technology led digital transformation software and services sector.

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Digital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Digital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.