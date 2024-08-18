Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQW) Short Interest Up 17.2% in July

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 84,400 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the July 15th total of 72,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.
Compass Digital Acquisition Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CDAQW remained flat at $0.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average is $0.07. Compass Digital Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.43.
