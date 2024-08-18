Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 826,500 shares, a decline of 10.7% from the July 15th total of 925,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 218,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Compass Diversified Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Compass Diversified stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.17. 251,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.58. Compass Diversified has a 1-year low of $16.88 and a 1-year high of $25.07.

Compass Diversified Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 18th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is currently 588.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham acquired 2,000 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.17 per share, with a total value of $40,340.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,950 shares in the company, valued at $725,111.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Cgi Magyar Holdings Llc sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total value of $2,255,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,891,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,952,671.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.17 per share, with a total value of $40,340.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 35,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,111.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 15,212 shares of company stock valued at $336,571. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compass Diversified

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Compass Diversified in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, healthcare, safety & security, electronic components, food and foodservice.

