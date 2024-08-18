Conflux (CFX) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $22.01 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Conflux has a total market cap of $587.90 million and $22.01 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000226 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Conflux has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Conflux

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,033,336,896 coins and its circulating supply is 4,333,326,373 coins. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,033,170,475.51 with 4,333,170,459.67 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.12833784 USD and is down -0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 172 active market(s) with $18,375,989.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

