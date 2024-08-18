Contrasting Hanryu (NASDAQ:HRYU) & KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI)

Hanryu (NASDAQ:HRYU – Get Free Report) and KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hanryu and KLDiscovery’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hanryu $794,166.00 14.30 -$9.29 million N/A N/A KLDiscovery $345.80 million 0.01 -$34.81 million ($1.09) -0.08

Hanryu has higher earnings, but lower revenue than KLDiscovery.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hanryu N/A -93.86% -52.47% KLDiscovery -20.91% -4,157.08% -9.45%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Hanryu and KLDiscovery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Hanryu and KLDiscovery, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hanryu 0 0 0 0 N/A KLDiscovery 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Hanryu shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.4% of KLDiscovery shares are held by institutional investors. 30.7% of KLDiscovery shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Hanryu

Hanryu Holdings, Inc. operates FANTOO, an online social media platform that connects users worldwide that share similar interests. Its platform allows users to interact with other like-minded users to share their appreciation of various types of entertainment and cultures, create and monetize their content, enjoy other users content, engage in commerce, and experience a fandom community. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Seoul, South Korea.

About KLDiscovery

KLDiscovery Inc. provides eDiscovery, information governance, and data recovery solutions to corporations, law firms, insurance companies, and individuals worldwide. The company offers Nebula, an end-to-end eDiscovery solution that facilitates smarter ways to cull, process, review, and manage documents in an intuitive interface; Client Portal for consolidated visualizations and reporting for portfolio intelligence; KLD Processing, a proprietary processing application; ReadySuite to perform extensive QC on a production, normalize inbound submissions, or spot check the work of a colleague or supplier; Relativity for relativity enhancements and state-of-the-art HIVE infrastructure; Nebula Processing to process data with a higher degree of quality; and Nebula AI, a technology assisted review tool combined with a deep bench of experts, as well as managed services, remote document review, and managed document review services. It also provides computer forensics, ransomware data recovery, remote collection manager, data recovery, and data collection services. In addition, the company offers Nebula Archive, an advanced archiving solution for modern enterprise data management needs at scale; Nebula Intelligent Archive, a digital communications compliance platform with machine learning and analytics; and Office 365 Migration and Management, as well as information governance and advisory services. Further, it provides Ontrack EasyRecovery that allows clients to perform precise file recovery of data lost through deletion, reformatting, and various other data loss scenarios; Ontrack PowerControls, a granular restore software product; email extraction, tape solutions, and data destruction solutions; and professional services. KLDiscovery Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

