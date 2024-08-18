Contrasting Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) and BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report) and BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Unicycive Therapeutics and BridgeBio Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unicycive Therapeutics 0 0 4 1 3.20 BridgeBio Pharma 0 1 10 0 2.91

Unicycive Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $5.13, suggesting a potential upside of 1,558.58%. BridgeBio Pharma has a consensus target price of $48.09, suggesting a potential upside of 97.09%. Given Unicycive Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Unicycive Therapeutics is more favorable than BridgeBio Pharma.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unicycive Therapeutics $680,000.00 17.09 -$30.54 million ($1.19) -0.26 BridgeBio Pharma $219.12 million 20.84 -$643.20 million ($3.22) -7.58

This table compares Unicycive Therapeutics and BridgeBio Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Unicycive Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BridgeBio Pharma. BridgeBio Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Unicycive Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Unicycive Therapeutics has a beta of 2.38, suggesting that its stock price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BridgeBio Pharma has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.4% of Unicycive Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.8% of BridgeBio Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.1% of Unicycive Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.7% of BridgeBio Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Unicycive Therapeutics and BridgeBio Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unicycive Therapeutics N/A N/A -39.87% BridgeBio Pharma -207.11% N/A -79.82%

Summary

Unicycive Therapeutics beats BridgeBio Pharma on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Unicycive Therapeutics

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis; and UNI 494, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treatment of acute kidney injury. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Los Altos, California.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD. The company also develops Encaleret, a small molecule antagonist of the calcium sensing receptor, or CaSR, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for treating autosomal dominant hypocalcemia type 1, or ADH1; and BBP-418, a glycosylation substrate pro-drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for treating limb-girdle muscular dystrophy type 2I/R9 (LGMD2I/R9). In addition, it engages in developing products for mendelian, oncology, and gene therapy diseases. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has license and collaboration agreements with the Leland Stanford Junior University; and Leidos Biomedical Research, Inc. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

