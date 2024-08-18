Cormark Trims AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Target Price to C$21.75

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Cormark from C$25.50 to C$21.75 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for AutoCanada’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.73) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ACQ. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on AutoCanada from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on AutoCanada from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. ATB Capital downgraded AutoCanada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$62.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Acumen Capital downgraded AutoCanada from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$24.50 to C$21.50 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Atb Cap Markets cut shares of AutoCanada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$19.11.

AutoCanada stock opened at C$14.65 on Wednesday. AutoCanada has a 52 week low of C$14.20 and a 52 week high of C$27.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 408.35, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$343.84 million, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$21.36.

In other news, Director Christopher Harris purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$14.48 per share, with a total value of C$72,400.00. Insiders have bought a total of 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $131,300 in the last ninety days. 4.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships and related business. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, and extended service contracts; and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

