Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY) Holdings Lifted by Vista Investment Partners LLC

Vista Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Corpay were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPAY. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corpay in the first quarter valued at $33,840,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corpay in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new stake in shares of Corpay in the first quarter worth approximately $1,327,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Corpay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,398,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Corpay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corpay stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $293.09. The stock had a trading volume of 440,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,459. The firm has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.20. Corpay, Inc. has a 12 month low of $220.39 and a 12 month high of $319.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $275.83.

Corpay ( NYSE:CPAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $975.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.84 million. Corpay had a return on equity of 36.97% and a net margin of 26.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Corpay, Inc. will post 17.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Corpay in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Corpay from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Corpay from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Corpay from $326.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Corpay in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corpay presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.33.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

