Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CTRA. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Coterra Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.56.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CTRA

Coterra Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CTRA opened at $24.03 on Thursday. Coterra Energy has a 1-year low of $23.18 and a 1-year high of $29.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.24.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 23.18%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coterra Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,625,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 160.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,898,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,192 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 2,609.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,541,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,458 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $31,112,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 5,325.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,148,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,399 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.