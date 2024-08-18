CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Stock Holdings Cut by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,151,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,271 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $170,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRSP. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $307,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 24,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CRISPR Therapeutics

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, COO Julianne Bruno sold 3,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $188,798.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,327.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of CRSP traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.85. 1,062,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,584,699. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.59 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.18. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12-month low of $37.55 and a 12-month high of $91.10.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.31 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.98) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CRSP shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 17th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.63.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

