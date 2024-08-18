Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Holdings Increased by OFI Invest Asset Management

OFI Invest Asset Management increased its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 612.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCI. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 164.0% during the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.84. 1,563,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,725,993. The company has a market cap of $47.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.92. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.72 and a 12-month high of $119.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 195.63%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Crown Castle from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Crown Castle from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.53.

In other news, COO Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 10,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total value of $1,128,784.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,127 shares in the company, valued at $7,792,172.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

