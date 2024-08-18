Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Short Interest Up 15.4% in July

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,630,000 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the July 15th total of 2,280,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 493,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.93.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:CFR traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.97. 402,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,078. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.20. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a twelve month low of $82.25 and a twelve month high of $123.17.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $528.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.83 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 19.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 44.92%.

Insider Activity at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Howard L. Kasanoff sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total value of $357,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,481.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Howard L. Kasanoff sold 3,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total transaction of $357,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,481.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $598,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,796.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cullen/Frost Bankers

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.6% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 6,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 46.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

