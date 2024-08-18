CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Short Interest Update

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,550,000 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the July 15th total of 6,160,000 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 770,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.5 days.

CVB Financial Price Performance

CVBF traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $17.08. 572,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 830,648. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.11. CVB Financial has a 52-week low of $14.62 and a 52-week high of $21.77.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. CVB Financial had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $125.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. CVB Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVB Financial will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVB Financial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CVBF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of CVB Financial in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stephens upped their price objective on CVB Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush raised their target price on CVB Financial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Hovde Group cut shares of CVB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Get Our Latest Report on CVB Financial

Insider Activity at CVB Financial

In other news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. purchased 34,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $546,858.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 660,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,561,570.89. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kimberly H. Sheehy sold 2,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $50,751.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,493.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George A. Borba, Jr. acquired 34,200 shares of CVB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.99 per share, with a total value of $546,858.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 660,511 shares in the company, valued at $10,561,570.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CVB Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in CVB Financial by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 5.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in CVB Financial by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in CVB Financial by 1.7% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 66,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in CVB Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 115,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CVB Financial

(Get Free Report)

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.