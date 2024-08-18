CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2024

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,550,000 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the July 15th total of 6,160,000 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 770,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.5 days.

CVB Financial Price Performance

CVBF traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $17.08. 572,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 830,648. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.11. CVB Financial has a 52-week low of $14.62 and a 52-week high of $21.77.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBFGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. CVB Financial had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $125.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. CVB Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVB Financial will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVB Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on CVBF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of CVB Financial in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stephens upped their price objective on CVB Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush raised their target price on CVB Financial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Hovde Group cut shares of CVB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Get Our Latest Report on CVB Financial

Insider Activity at CVB Financial

In other news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. purchased 34,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $546,858.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 660,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,561,570.89. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kimberly H. Sheehy sold 2,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $50,751.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,493.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George A. Borba, Jr. acquired 34,200 shares of CVB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.99 per share, with a total value of $546,858.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 660,511 shares in the company, valued at $10,561,570.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CVB Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in CVB Financial by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 5.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in CVB Financial by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in CVB Financial by 1.7% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 66,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in CVB Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 115,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CVB Financial

(Get Free Report)

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.