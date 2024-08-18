CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX) Director Buys $24,300.00 in Stock

CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) Director Joseph P. Slattery bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $24,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,224.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

CVRx Stock Performance

Shares of CVRX stock opened at $8.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.87, a current ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.01. CVRx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $33.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.28 million, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.25.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $11.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 million. CVRx had a negative return on equity of 72.51% and a negative net margin of 122.52%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVRx, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVRX. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of CVRx from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CVRx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. William Blair downgraded shares of CVRx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of CVRx from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on CVRx from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CVRx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

Institutional Trading of CVRx

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in CVRx by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVRx during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of CVRx by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of CVRx by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 8,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in CVRx in the 4th quarter worth $426,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

CVRx Company Profile

CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. The company offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction or systolic heart failure.

