CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX) Director Buys $24,300.00 in Stock

CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) Director Joseph P. Slattery bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $24,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,224.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
CVRx Stock Performance
Shares of CVRX stock opened at $8.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.87, a current ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.01. CVRx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $33.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.28 million, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.25.
CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $11.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 million. CVRx had a negative return on equity of 72.51% and a negative net margin of 122.52%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVRx, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Analysis on CVRX
Institutional Trading of CVRx
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in CVRx by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVRx during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of CVRx by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of CVRx by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 8,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in CVRx in the 4th quarter worth $426,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.
CVRx Company Profile
CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. The company offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction or systolic heart failure.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CVRx
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Receive News & Ratings for CVRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.