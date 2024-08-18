CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,176 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,199 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVS. USA Financial Formulas grew its holdings in CVS Health by 573.2% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Steph & Co. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 192.0% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus decreased their price target on CVS Health from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.24.

CVS Health Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.35. 7,442,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,432,018. The company has a market cap of $73.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.52. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $52.77 and a 52 week high of $83.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $91.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

