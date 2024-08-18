DA Davidson Comments on Riskified Ltd.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:RSKD)

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Riskified in a report issued on Thursday, August 15th. DA Davidson analyst C. Wright expects that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Riskified’s current full-year earnings is ($0.17) per share.

RSKD has been the subject of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Riskified from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Riskified from $6.00 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Riskified from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Riskified from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Riskified from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.03.

Riskified Price Performance

RSKD opened at $4.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.11 and a 200-day moving average of $5.53. Riskified has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $6.64.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $76.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.40 million. Riskified had a negative net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Riskified

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RSKD. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in Riskified by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 43,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Riskified by 19.4% during the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,680,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,737,000 after buying an additional 272,760 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Riskified by 18.2% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 75,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 11,574 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Riskified in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Riskified by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 18,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Riskified Company Profile

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

