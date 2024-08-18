Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,770,000 shares, a drop of 8.7% from the July 15th total of 6,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Darden Restaurants from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Argus reduced their price target on Darden Restaurants from $186.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen lowered Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.95.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

DRI stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $143.36. 768,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,216,941. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.87. The stock has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.29. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $133.36 and a fifty-two week high of $176.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.04. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.82% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 65.73%.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In related news, SVP Sarah H. King sold 15,941 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.06, for a total transaction of $2,344,283.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,735.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.09, for a total value of $352,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,691 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,649,483.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 131.3% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Further Reading

