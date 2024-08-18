Daré Bioscience, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.66) Per Share (NASDAQ:DARE)

Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Daré Bioscience in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.66) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.84). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Daré Bioscience’s current full-year earnings is ($2.57) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Daré Bioscience’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.34) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $7.00 EPS.

Get Daré Bioscience alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Daré Bioscience in a report on Wednesday. Brookline Capital Management upgraded shares of Daré Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Daré Bioscience Stock Performance

NASDAQ DARE opened at $3.57 on Friday. Daré Bioscience has a twelve month low of $3.05 and a twelve month high of $8.65. The stock has a market cap of $30.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.65.

Institutional Trading of Daré Bioscience

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Daré Bioscience stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 778,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 9.25% of Daré Bioscience worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Daré Bioscience Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and markets products for women's health in the United States. It develops therapies in the areas of contraception, reproductive health, menopause, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. The company offers XACIATO for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis in female patients 12 years of age and older.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Daré Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daré Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.