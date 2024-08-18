DataHighway Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $1.85 Million (DHX)

DataHighway (DHX) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. DataHighway has a market capitalization of $1.85 million and $7,138.87 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DataHighway coin can now be purchased for $0.0377 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DataHighway has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DataHighway Coin Profile

DataHighway’s genesis date was April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,306,545 coins. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DataHighway is www.datahighway.com.

DataHighway Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 0.03755071 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $3,744.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DataHighway directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DataHighway should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DataHighway using one of the exchanges listed above.

