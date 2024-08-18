Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) Short Interest Update

Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the July 15th total of 2,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 258,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.8 days.

Deluxe Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of DLX stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.04. 165,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,487. Deluxe has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $24.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $882.68 million, a PE ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.05.

Get Deluxe alerts:

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.29. Deluxe had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.90%. The company had revenue of $537.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Deluxe’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Deluxe will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Deluxe Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Deluxe

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Deluxe’s payout ratio is presently 155.84%.

In related news, CEO Barry C. Mccarthy purchased 2,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.63 per share, for a total transaction of $52,777.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 175,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,803,635.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,098 shares of company stock valued at $67,798. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deluxe

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLX. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Deluxe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deluxe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Deluxe by 555.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in Deluxe in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Deluxe in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DLX shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Deluxe from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Deluxe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Deluxe

About Deluxe

(Get Free Report)

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates through Merchant Services, B2B Payments, Data Solutions, and Print segments. The Merchant Services offers credit and debit card authorization and payment systems, as well as processing services primarily to small and medium-sized retail and service businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.