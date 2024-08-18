Demars Financial Group LLC Has $13.15 Million Position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Demars Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 515,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,083 shares during the period. VanEck Floating Rate ETF accounts for approximately 6.3% of Demars Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Demars Financial Group LLC owned 0.85% of VanEck Floating Rate ETF worth $13,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 45,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC raised its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 40,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 37,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 75,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FLTR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.40. 387,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,981. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $25.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.42.

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

