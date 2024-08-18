Demars Financial Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Demars Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,425 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Home Depot by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,765,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,117,016,000 after acquiring an additional 992,444 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,217,777 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,540,197,000 after acquiring an additional 347,614 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,311,070,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,802,085 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,050,363,000 after acquiring an additional 195,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Home Depot by 15.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,437,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,853,143,000 after acquiring an additional 971,833 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.33.

HD traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $362.06. 3,308,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,434,097. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $350.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $353.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The company has a market capitalization of $359.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

