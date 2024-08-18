Demars Financial Group LLC Sells 64 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Demars Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,073 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. First Solar accounts for 0.4% of Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in First Solar during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in First Solar during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in First Solar during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in First Solar during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, USCF Advisers LLC increased its position in First Solar by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

Insider Transactions at First Solar

In other news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $382,339.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $108,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $382,339.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $108,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 7,264 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.95, for a total value of $1,808,372.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,038. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,873 shares of company stock worth $13,949,855 over the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Solar Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of FSLR stock traded down $4.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $225.40. 1,479,645 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,488,665. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.13. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $306.77. The company has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.56. First Solar had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 31.98%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FSLR has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on First Solar from $268.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on First Solar from $325.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Clarkson Capital initiated coverage on First Solar in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on First Solar from $262.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Solar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FSLR

First Solar Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.