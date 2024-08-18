Dennis Schulz Purchases 518 Shares of ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) Stock

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Free Report) insider Dennis Schulz acquired 518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 58 ($0.74) per share, for a total transaction of £300.44 ($383.61).

Dennis Schulz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 15th, Dennis Schulz acquired 232 shares of ITM Power stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 65 ($0.83) per share, with a total value of £150.80 ($192.54).

On Friday, June 14th, Dennis Schulz purchased 294 shares of ITM Power stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 51 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of £149.94 ($191.45).

ITM Power Price Performance

ITM Power stock opened at GBX 51.60 ($0.66) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 52.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 54.47. The company has a quick ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £318.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -516.00 and a beta of 2.07. ITM Power Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 42.90 ($0.55) and a 52-week high of GBX 94 ($1.20).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on ITM Power from GBX 60 ($0.77) to GBX 59 ($0.75) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ITM Power to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 130 ($1.66) to GBX 90 ($1.15) in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

About ITM Power

ITM Power Plc designs and manufactures proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolysers in the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, rest of Europe, and the United States. Its product portfolio includes TRIDENT, an PEM electrolysers stack technology; NEPTUNE, a 2MW plug and play electrolyser for small to mid-size projects; and POSEIDON, a cutting-edge 20 MW module for large-scale projects.

