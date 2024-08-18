Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) Short Interest Update

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,560,000 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the July 15th total of 3,050,000 shares. Approximately 10.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 205,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Design Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Design Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Design Therapeutics

In other news, Director Arsani William sold 814,874 shares of Design Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $3,463,214.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 31.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $46,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Design Therapeutics by 38,433.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

Design Therapeutics Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of DSGN traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,840. Design Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $5.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.65.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. On average, research analysts predict that Design Therapeutics will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Design Therapeutics

Design Therapeutics, Inc a biopharmaceutical company, researches, designs, develops, and commercializes small molecule therapeutic drugs for the treatment of genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its GeneTAC platform to design and develop therapeutic candidates for inherited diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansion.

Featured Articles

