DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Receives $111.63 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $111.63.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of DexCom from $120.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DexCom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of DexCom from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on DexCom from $145.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

In related news, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total value of $113,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,878,378.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 745 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $85,712.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,948 shares in the company, valued at $9,773,267.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total value of $113,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,878,378.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,135 shares of company stock valued at $446,797 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Team Hewins LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 6,856 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its position in DexCom by 2.5% during the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in DexCom by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 12,366 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in DexCom by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 32,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $74.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.16, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.16. DexCom has a 1-year low of $62.34 and a 1-year high of $142.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.03.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that DexCom will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

