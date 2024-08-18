DeXe Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $279.19 Million (DEXE)

DeXe (DEXE) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One DeXe token can currently be bought for $7.66 or 0.00013040 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeXe has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. DeXe has a market cap of $279.19 million and approximately $2.61 million worth of DeXe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About DeXe

DeXe’s total supply is 96,504,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,466,824 tokens. DeXe’s official message board is dexenetwork.medium.com. DeXe’s official Twitter account is @dexenetwork. The official website for DeXe is dexe.network.

Buying and Selling DeXe

According to CryptoCompare, “DeXe (DEXE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. DeXe has a current supply of 96,504,599.33609451 with 57,103,242.80332802 in circulation. The last known price of DeXe is 7.29912193 USD and is up 2.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $2,149,961.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dexe.network/.”

