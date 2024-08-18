dForce USD Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6,982.76 (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $14.59 million and $6,982.76 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, dForce USD has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

dForce USD Profile

dForce USD (USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,593,989 tokens. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99950385 USD and is up 0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $905.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

