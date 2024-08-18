dForce USD (USX) Trading 0% Higher Over Last Week

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Over the last seven days, dForce USD has traded 0% higher against the dollar. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $14.58 million and $7,059.37 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About dForce USD

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,593,989 tokens. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99950385 USD and is up 0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $905.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

