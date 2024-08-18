Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the July 15th total of 1,340,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 276,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.
In other news, CFO Thomas S. Timko acquired 1,400 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.71 per share, for a total transaction of $54,194.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,866,557.49. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Millstreet Capital Management sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $19,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,027,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,162,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas S. Timko purchased 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.71 per share, with a total value of $54,194.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 48,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,866,557.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the second quarter worth $34,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE DBD traded down $1.69 on Friday, hitting $38.76. 111,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,576. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Diebold Nixdorf has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $45.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion and a PE ratio of 6.91.
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.
