Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Shares Bought by RF&L Wealth Management LLC

RF&L Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 109,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises 3.0% of RF&L Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. RF&L Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $3,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. VeraBank N.A. increased its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 204,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,011,000 after buying an additional 10,347 shares during the last quarter. Keb Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Keb Asset Management LLC now owns 698,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after buying an additional 14,589 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,325,000 after buying an additional 5,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MB Generational Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $553,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

DFIV stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.93. 396,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,259. Dimensional International Value ETF has a twelve month low of $30.80 and a twelve month high of $38.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

