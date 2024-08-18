Donald L. Hagan LLC Acquires 2,045 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises approximately 0.8% of Donald L. Hagan LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,716 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in PayPal by 136.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 285,579 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,537,000 after purchasing an additional 164,608 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 13,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 26,855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 300,259 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,438,000 after buying an additional 131,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. New Street Research started coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.25.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $67.96. The stock had a trading volume of 9,526,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,125,069. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $70.66. The stock has a market cap of $69.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.36.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.